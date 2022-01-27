Multicultural News

Omicron’s impact on people with disabilities will be center of webinar discussion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High-risk people living with disabilities have a growing concern around the omicron variant. Experts say the concerns are valid considering just how contagious the variant is and the surge of breakthrough cases.

The Center for Health Equity at Indiana University is holding a webinar to give people with disabilities and their caregivers a space to ask questions. Advocates say getting access to vaccine and boosters is hard, especially for those living with disabilities.

Just when Katrina Kelly thought the end of the pandemic was near, the omicron variant surge has pushed us back again, she says.

“We’re just kind of wondering is it a ticking time bomb coming for us? And if it is, is it going to hit us hard or not?” Kelly said.

Kelly uses a wheelchair and so does her 9-year-old son.

“Finally just this past winter my son got vaccinated as well,” Kelly said. “Until then it was terrifying.”

Researchers have been collecting data to find out what barriers people living with disabilities come up against during this latest COVID surge. It’s Hoosiers like Kelly the school hopes to reach with the webinar, called “COVID-19 Vaccines and Omicron: Ask the Expert.”

“[The goal is] increasing access and confidence to vaccines because many do face barriers around having up-to-date information that’s accessible to them,” Center for Health Equity researcher Lydia Hamilton said.

Part of their work is to ensure there’s access to information that is easy to read for people with intellectual challenges or information available in sign language.

“[Another concern is] home care aids or direct support professionals who come in and out of their home,” Hamilton said. “Those individuals may or may not be vaccinated.”

Kelly says she’s grateful she knows where to look for help, but so many others don’t have that luxury.