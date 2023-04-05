Pandemic sparks service program for homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The COVID-19 pandemic turned out to be the spark needed to expand social services for the Indianapolis homeless population.

A temporary plan to support satellite shelter locations has been made permanent, and other cities have reached out wanting to know how to do it.

An Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs grad was the brains behind the work. Alicia Warren is an emergency medical technician who was deployed to Wheeler satellite locations to support guests during the pandemic, in part by helping them navigate the judicial system, access medical and intervention care. But, as satellite shelters dissolved, the need for the work never stopped.

Giving up for a time seemed to be Charles Powell’s only choice. He developed cataracts, and lost his sight and his job. “It was a lot of depression, and I really didn’t know what to do more or less, and I was totally scared because some people brought me here and just left me here.”

At the Wheeler Mission in the middle of the pandemic, he sat alone, blind with what he thought was no options. “I was just going to sit there and just stay here the rest of my life, I guess, because I didn’t really know what to do.”

But soon after, Warren approached him and let him know help was available. “Even if only one person really grabs onto what we’re teaching, obviously we’re grateful.”

During the pandemic, EMTs were temporarily embedded at satellite shelters in an effort to support health, mental and social services; train about Narcan to treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation; and help reduce 911 calls.

“And they could be something very simple. They needed a wound dressing change,” Warren said. “Again things that really should not be handled in ED (emergency department), but when that’s your only option that’s what you’re going to do.”

As shelters moved guests to hotels during the pandemic, the need remained, allowing the program to go full time and broadening partnerships with agencies including Eskenazi Health Center Pedigo.

Nicole Richey, a nurse practitioner with Eskenazi Pedigo, said about Warren, “She had a gentleman who couldn’t see. He couldn’t see anything, and he just really been keeping to himself and hadn’t asked for help. But, she got him in the clinic with primary care.”

Powell eventually got surgery and regained his vision. He’s now taking steps to self-sufficiency.

But for many in his shoes, there’s an automatic belief that resources are limited.

“I know you’re going to be scared. I know you’re going to be afraid. But somebody told me, it doesn’t hurt to ask.”