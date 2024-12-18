Parent of excluded special education student wants change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An elementary school is accused of excluding special education students from a Christmas program.

The decision has left some parents heartbroken and demanding change.

The holiday spirit is overshadowed by frustration and disappointment at Parkview Elementary School in Bedford, Indiana, part of North Lawrence Community Schools.

McKenzie Beasley, mom to a special education first grader says her daughter, who has autism, and other special needs classmates were left out of the school’s Christmas program.

“I was scrolling on Facebook Monday night, and I see Parkview post something about their first and second grade Christmas program,” Beasley said. “I started asking other special education parents that I know if their kids were involved, and they all said no.”

Beasley said there are 12 students in her daughter’s special education class, but she’s not sure how many other similar classes at the school were excluded.

“I got a call from the superintendent apologizing basically saying that it was an oversight,” Beasley said. “They were very sorry and that it would not happen again.”

The school issued the following statement on Facebook:

“Unfortunately, some students were excluded from participation, and we deeply regret this oversight. At Parkview Elementary, we are dedicated to creating an inclusive, welcoming environment where every student feels valued and respected.”

But Beasley suspects this isn’t the first time it’s happened at Parkview.

“This was actually shocking to the both of us, all of our families and really everyone across the county, because of how good they’ve been to us and our daughter,” Beasley said.

Despite feeling angry and hurt for her daughter, Beasley will keep her enrolled at the school.

Fishers Attorney Tom Blessing, of Massillamany Jeter & Carson, who has represented students with disabilities, said this is sadly the latest example of how vulnerable people with disabilities can be.

“They deal with that, unfortunately, all the time,” Blessing said. “But what’s really unfortunate about this particular situation is that the one place parents shouldn’t have to worry about their child being excluded is school.”

Blessing said parents who are considering legal action can file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights, or consult a private attorney and see if there’s an applicable claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act or Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

Going forward, Beasley hopes schools give parents the option to have their children participate in school events and performance rather than making the decision for them.

“Inclusion is a big deal for all special needs children,” Beasley said. “I think them just knowing they have their peers around them and they’re included in all of the things that they’re allowed to do, that is really going to move society forward in a lot of ways.”