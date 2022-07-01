Multicultural News

Period tracking app draws concern as potential abortion prosecution fear grows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been one week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade that once guaranteed a woman’s right to abortion. The past seven days have led to growing concerns on social media about what could happen next.

Many women are concerned if information from your period tracking app can be used against you by authorities.

If you have a cell phone, experts say proposed legislation could give law enforcement agencies the rights to access it’s data in efforts to build a case against you. With expanded efforts to criminalize abortions, experts say there may be some value in re-thinking how you use your phone.

Period tracking apps help keep track of things like menstrual cycles, ovulation, and pregnancy, but there’s a growing concern that a tool used for personal convenience could impact your data privacy.

“What other people are getting the data besides the app manufacturer? Are they sharing it with third parties?”, Ryan Swadley, chief innovation officer for DidgeBridge, an Indiana based company that specializes in data privacy, said.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and legislation being drawn up to criminalize people who get or seek abortions had proposed privacy data legislation that could help law enforcement build a case against you.

“So if it goes in the cloud, say for the manufacturer, yes it is much easier for law-enforcement to your point, and for legislation to access it,” Swadley said.

Democratic prosecutor Ryan Mears says he will not prosecute abortion providers or patients in Marion County.

“Because in order to move forward under the proposed legislation, people are certainly giving up quite a bit of their privacy rights in order for law-enforcement and a prosecutors’ office to pursue these cases,” Mears said.

Mears says proposed legislation could allow access to information stored in things like period tracking apps, medical records, and mental health records.

“It’s concerning that we’re going to, or that the Indiana legislature wants to encourage law-enforcement to really infringe on people’s rights to privacy,” Mears said.

Swadley says when you’re using a free app, you become the product.

“If you’re uncomfortable with that in any way, the best probably policy is to not use the app,” Swadley said.

The ACLU is adding to the privacy conversation. ACLU of Indiana Executive Director Jane Henegar released a statement from the organization saying, “Laws that criminalize abortion could be used to surveil, penalize, and control Hoosiers, but disproportionately, Black and Brown Hoosiers. Corporations collect our information to sell to the highest bidder while an expanding surveillance apparatus and outdated privacy laws allow the government to monitor us like never before. Shady data brokers have already tracked people to and from Planned Parenthood clinics, and sold their information to anyone with a credit card. It has been obvious for years that location data leached from phone apps is ripe for abuse. With Roe v. Wade overturned, this practice puts real people’s lives at risk.”