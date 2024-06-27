Promoting wellness and preventive care at the 2024 Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2024 Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair is underway.

It’s a free four-day health clinic. It’s expected to make a significant impact on the health and well-being of Indy’s Black and minority communities. A wealth of health screenings, resources, and critical health information all valued at over $4,000, all for free.

“We keep expressing it’s free, free, free, and there’s not a lot of times when you can get $4,000 worth of free all in one place,” said Director of Minority Health Antoinette Holt. The 38th annual Black and Minority Health Fair aims to address persistent health gaps and promote wellness by offering various free health screenings.

“Everything from a fill lipid panel to your A1C, also to PSAs for men,” Holt said. “We’ll do health screenings as far as vision, dental, and we’ll also have things in regard to mental health.”

Other screenings include blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, as well as discussions on various diseases and mental health.

“We have a Vitiligo group that comes in that educate people because there is so many different changes and things that women endure,” Holt said.

The Indiana Department of Health hopes to reach thousands during the four-day event.

“Over the years, what we usually see is like up to 14,000 or more over a four-day span,” Holt said.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of healthcare resources, including expert advice on preventive care, along with essential tools for fostering long-term health.

“When I go into underserved communities, I often come across individuals that have not been to the doctor in 10 or 15 years. They are probably walking around with a disease left untreated, end up in the hospital, or sometimes it’s too late,” said Duane Reid, social director for national policy advocacy and health equity at Johnson and Johnson.

The goal is to foster a culture of proactive health management for Hoosiers.

“Everyone is welcome, but we want to make sure we are addressing marginalized and underserved populations,” Hold said. “Those people that are most in need in regards to chronic and infectious diseases.”

The Indiana Black and Minority Fair will be open: