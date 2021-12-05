Multicultural News

Renewed call to distribute vaccines equally as omicron variant spreads

(WISH) — Health officials in South Africa say there were more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday.

South Korea reported a record high on Friday with more than 5,300. And in Brazil, Rio de Janeiro has cancelled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to pandemic concerns.

As the world races to fight the omicron variant, there is a renewed call to get vaccines distributed more equally.

In the United States and European Union — considered high-income areas — about 70% of people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Those numbers are a stark contrast to low-income countries, where rates sit closer to just 8%, according to the World Health Organization.

Vaccine hesitancy is still an issue in some of the countries with the lowest rates, including South Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected. But then there’s often trouble accessing vaccines.

WHO leaders say some of the high-income countries are practicing vaccine hoarding, where they have more than enough vaccines to go around but are not making good on promises to donate vaccines.

WHO representatives say there is a “clear relationship” between vaccine inequity and the development of new coronavirus variants. When there’s a low vaccine rate, it gives the coronavirus a better chance to mutate.

“There is such an unequal sharing of these vaccine supplies between countries,” Lilly Caprani, COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access vaccine lead with UNICEF, said. “We’re still seeing countries where vast swathes of the population are completely unprotected, including health care workers.

“You know, in Africa, sometimes we see less than one in four health care workers have even been offered their first dose … It leaves a very dangerous situation.”

The Biden administration has been criticized for new travel restrictions imposed on countries in Africa. Some wonder if vaccination support had been provided sooner whether the omicron variant would be here now.

The White House plans to ship out 11 million vaccines, with most of them going to countries in Africa.