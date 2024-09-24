Share of women in high-tech industry remains stagnant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent report from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission highlights a concerning trend in the high-tech industry: The percentage of women participating in the sector has remained stagnant since 2005, despite a significant increase in lucrative job opportunities.

The analysis, which examined workforce demographics from 2014 to 2022, found that while the high-tech workforce expanded by 3 million workers during that period, the number of women in those roles did not increase.

The issue raised questions about the barriers that may be preventing greater female participation in a field known for its lucrative job prospects.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a conversation that addressed the topic, and noted that the report also indicated a lack of representation among Black and Hispanic workers in the tech industry.

The underrepresentation of these groups suggests that factors such as interest in the field and access to education could be contributing to these disparities, Ekiyor said.