‘Sista Strut’ breast cancer awareness walk returns in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Sista Strut” is a symbol of hope and empowerment for women of color. It’s a movement that raises awareness — and funds for breast cancer in underserved communities.

As the event returns to Indianapolis on Oct. 12, it brings with it stories of resilience and a community coming together for a cause that touches many lives.

“I was diagnosed last august. I was in treatment during last year’s strut, so this is my first year, and I’m very excited for it and I plan to make it a reoccurrence,” TaQuaysha Tubbs said.

This year’s “Sista Strut” in Indianapolis is extra special for Tubbs. She is also chosen as the official bell ringer at Victory Field to start the walk.

Tubbs says the event gives her and other women of color a safe space to shine a light on the unique challenges they encounter.

“More women, especially black women are diagnosed with breast cancer. It’s starting younger and younger, and we don’t always have those spaces that celebrate us or bring awareness to the things that we go through,” she said.

Tubbs says it’s crucial for people at all stages in the breast cancer journey to get the support they need. “Connecting with support groups. There’s lots of different support groups throughout Indianapolis,” she said.

The cancer support community is a key beneficiary of the funds raised by “Sista Strut”. Last year, $1,000 was raised through T-shirt sales. This year, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 pm.

“It’s just walking around the field at victory field. What better place to do ‘Sista Strut’ than Victory Field?,” said Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey, president and CEO of Cancer Support Community Indiana.

For many, “Sista Strut” is a party with a purpose.

“And that purpose is to remind people about breast cancer, to help people understand what they can do early, and how they can connect with others, how they can connect with resources, and how they can just lift each other up,” said Bailey.

Whether you walk in honor of a loved one or to support the cause Tubbs says it’s important to remember that self-care is key.

“It’s very important to take care of yourself ,and to live in the moment. Events like the “Sista Strut” give you an opportunity to live in that moment,” said Tubbs.

The “Sista Strut” kick-off event is Sept. 12 at Walker Theatre. It will feature a film about eight breast cancer survivors and have a conversation on awareness and prevention in Indianapolis.