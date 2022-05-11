Multicultural News

State names Child Advocates as primary youth mental health resource

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. More people are drawing attention to the growing issue and how it impacts children.

Roughly one in six youth are dealing with a mental health issue right now according to the Indy agency Child Advocates.

Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) named Child Advocates as the state’s access point to connect children to mental health resources. Since rolling the program out Monday, nearly 50 cases have already been referred. Representatives say with child suicide rates growing, it’s important to act now.

Mental health issues reaches into every pocket of the population, and some of the youngest are feeling it’s impact even harder. An estimated one in six children are coping with mental health trauma, and only half will seek treatment.

“Mental illness and it’s treatment is a really important issue right now. All of us know how the pandemic affected us,” Child Advocates executive director, Cindy Booth, said.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction is named as the single statewide access site for a new program. It’s called the Child’s Mental Health Wraparound (CMHW). This program provides support to Hoosier kids battling serious mental health and behavioral issues.

Families can now stream line access to support by dialing 2-1-1 and offering up key words like mental health and wrap around services.

The resources will be available at low cost or free to families who qualify for Medicaid. Families who don’t qualify can still get support independently through Child Advocates.

“One of the directives we have from the DMHA, Division of Mental Health and Addiction, is to reach out to African-American, Latino, and LGBTQ plus communities,” Booth said. “Certain things that have happened in their community, are not as good.”

Representatives say the pandemic isolation, unrests, and protests around social justice have had mental impacts on kids.

“We need to pay attention to that. We can’t just see that and say ‘Well, that’s just what happened in a pandemic.’ We really need to take care of that,” Booth said.

Child Advocates say they are also going to work with outside agencies to meet the need as they expect to see an influx of cases.