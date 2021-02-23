Multicultural News

STREAM: COVID-19 and the Black Community: A year of loss and lessons

by: Staff Reports
The Indianapolis Recorder and New America Indianapolis are hosting a virtual town hall entitled “COVID-19 and the Black Community: A year of loss and lessons.”

Oseye Boyd, Editor, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, and Molly Martin, Director of New America Indianapolis, will co-moderate the conversation, welcoming:

  • Paul Babcock, CEO, Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County
  • Dr. Virginia Caine, M.D., Director of Marion County Public Health Department
  • Carl Ellison, IMHC President/CEO Indiana Minority Health Coalition
  • Dr. Curtis Wright, President/CEO, Eskenazi Medical Group
  • Dr. Eric A. Yancy, M.D. Pediatrician, Riley Children’s Health

