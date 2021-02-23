STREAM: COVID-19 and the Black Community: A year of loss and lessons

The Indianapolis Recorder and New America Indianapolis are hosting a virtual town hall entitled “COVID-19 and the Black Community: A year of loss and lessons.”
Oseye Boyd, Editor, Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, and Molly Martin, Director of New America Indianapolis, will co-moderate the conversation, welcoming:
- Paul Babcock, CEO, Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County
- Dr. Virginia Caine, M.D., Director of Marion County Public Health Department
- Carl Ellison, IMHC President/CEO Indiana Minority Health Coalition
- Dr. Curtis Wright, President/CEO, Eskenazi Medical Group
- Dr. Eric A. Yancy, M.D. Pediatrician, Riley Children’s Health