Students head back to school with new cellphone rules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Across Indiana, students are returning to classrooms as the new school year begins. Most school districts and charter schools have already started classes, ushering in a set of updated regulations concerning cellphones.

The new rules reflect a growing trend across the United States.

In Indiana, recent changes to policies are part of a broader movement that began with Florida, which was the first state to successfully implement a ban on phones in classrooms. Other states are now following suit.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor joined News 8 for a discussion about new legislation, which primarily restricts phone use during classroom time.

However, it remains unclear whether these restrictions extend to after-school activities or between class periods.

In Australia, where a total phone ban is in place, researchers have found mixed results regarding the effectiveness of such measures. Some studies suggest the benefits are limited, raising questions about the potential outcomes of similar policies in Indiana.

