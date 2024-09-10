Success of Indiana Minority Business Week celebrated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Minority Business Week, held this year at the Rally Business Conference, concluded with great success. The event, which was eagerly anticipated for weeks, will be remembered and celebrated for months to come.

WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, a key figure in the event’s success, shared a recap of the activities. Ekiyor also reflected on the positive outcomes of the partnership with Rally.

“How do we engage Hoosiers” in opportunities around the innovation economy, Ekiyor questioned.

One notable event was the philanthropy-focused initiative, Samaritan’s Feet.

“We had some amazing volunteers. It wasn’t just giving the shoes away, it was washing the feet of the young people and then putting shoes on their feet.”

Looking ahead to next year, Ekiyor expressed inspiration drawn from this year’s experiences and achievements.

“When we are deliberate about creating access for everybody, everybody wins.”