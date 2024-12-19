Survey reveals Latino adults face challenges despite Affordable Care Act gains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Since the implementation of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, the uninsured rate for Latinos in the United States has significantly decreased. As a result, approximately 9 million more Latinos now have health insurance coverage.

However, a recent survey indicates that over half of Hispanic and Latino adults remain inadequately insured, raising concerns about the quality of coverage.

To shed light on this issue, we spoke with Bibi Heredia, a WISH-TV contributor, who joined News 8 to talk about the issue.

While the number of Latinos with health insurance has risen, many still face gaps in their coverage. According to Heredia, a significant portion of the Latino population struggles with plans that do not meet their needs, particularly regarding high deductibles, and those that lack mental health care or preventative screenings.

Heredia said language barriers can play a role as well. Other issues are that some people find that their insurance plans do not cover essential health services, or the coverage provided is limited, leaving them with high out-of-pocket expenses.

Heredia said that without proper insurance, many Latinos may delay seeking medical care or avoid necessary treatments, which can exacerbate chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and asthma. Early detection and preventative care are often missed, leading to worse health outcomes over time.

Financially, inadequate insurance coverage means that many Latino families are burdened with rising out-of-pocket costs. Heredia explained that the financial strain of paying for medical expenses out of pocket, especially for those with low incomes, can push families deeper into poverty and create long-term economic instability.

Heredia suggests that health insurance plans need to be better tailored to meet the unique needs of the Latino community. This includes ensuring that insurance coverage is more comprehensive and affordable.