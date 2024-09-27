Circle City Classic events continue despite weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s still plenty happening at the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis this weekend, despite some cancellations.

The pep rally at Lucas Oil Stadium was cancelled, but the Circle City Classic’s President’s Gala at the The Indiana Roof Ballroom will continue as planned on Friday night. The leaders of this year’s HBCUs Norfolk State University and North Carolina Central University will be honored.

“The roof is actually one of the first places that we celebrated the presidents and had the reception so we’re trying to do some creative things just to give honor for the 40th anniversary,” said Alice Watson, Indiana Black Expo CEO.

On Friday, The Major Taylor Award ceremony honored Metta World Peace. Talent Day, a networking event and college fair for aspiring professionals, continued as planned.

“It’s really giving our youth choices for post secondary education and highlighting excellence,” Watson said.

On Saturday, the Circle City Classic Parade will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Tailgate and Fan Festival are expected to take place from noon to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

“Over 70,000 members of the community come out to see us perform to see the HBCU bands, to see the high school bands, our steppers and the Divine Nine, the Greeks,” said Watson.

Actor and R&B artist Jacob Latimore will be the grand marshal for the parade. Latimore will also speak at the career fair scheduled at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Lucas Oil.

“We actually use those actors to talk to the kids and the youth about their journey,” Watson said. “We have what we call a real talk teen forum. It’s part of our programming at Indiana Black Expo. It’s really just having successful young people, so the youth can see themselves in them.”

Watson says she’s most excited about people coming together to watch the game. The highly-anticipated football game between North Caroline Central and Norfolk State is expected to start at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We have the fan fest that takes place before and after,” Watson said. “I always love that. I love to see the joy of the kids dancing to the music. We have over 30 food and retail vendors this year.”