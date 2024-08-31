Breastfeeding may bring down infant mortality rates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Indiana, Black infants are at an increased risk of infant mortality with a rate of 7.3 deaths per 1000 live births. That’s more than twice the rate of white infants.

Infant mortality is defined as the death of a baby before their first birthday. It’s a statistic that can be significantly reduced through breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is very time consuming, and at times, it can feel for some overbearing,” said Ashley Rainey, clinical director of Indiana Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health. “Not having the adequate support during those times can be discouraging for some, and make them think they’d rather go to formula.”

According to the CDC, only 77% of non-Hispanic Black infants are breastfed. The agency recommended that infants be exclusively breastfed for at least the first six months.

“For those who say, ‘I’m doing everything and it’s not working’, understand that it comes with time,” Rainey said. “Your production may fluctuate. It’s a supply and demand thing.”

The Indiana Black Breastfeeding Coalition says Black mothers often struggle to find breastfeeding support systems within their families. Reaching out to lactation specialists or a care team can help.

The Milk Bank, a local nonprofit, is one of the resources breastfeeding mothers can use to save their child’s life. Their mission is to provide access to safe human milk.

“It fosters great immunity,” said Freedom Kolb, CEO of The Milk Bank. “It’s bioactive. So, it facilitates growth and brain development. It can ward off infections, and it’s great for all babies.”

The nonprofit is similar to a blood bank. It donates breastmilk to the children in the hospital who are premature or sick.

“They’re relying on donor milk as their only option,” Kolb said. “We know we need to reach about 150 new milk donors every month just to supply the regional hospital demand for those critically ill infants.”

Research shows that babies who are breastfed experience fewer respiratory illnesses, lower rates of sudden unexpected infant death, and are less likely to develop a chronic illness later in life. It also has benefits for moms too.

“We have seen a lot of data that shows it plays a big role in reduction of Type 2 diabetes, as well as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and high blood pressure,” Rainey said.