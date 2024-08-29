Parents may be overlooking students’ individualized educational plans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lack of awareness about individualized educational plans could put children behind in school.

The solution could be better education for parents to understand how to advocate for the vital resource that educators often refer to by the acronym IEPs.

The plans are tailored to the educational needs and goals of students in K-12. The initial IEP evaluation process takes an average of 50 school days.

Kristyn Greenawald is director of school and respite services of Easterseals Crossroads, which provides disability services. She said, “IEP goals and supports are a federal right for any family, but they may not have the full perspective.”

According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, 1 in 5 children are affected by learning or attention disabilities, but not all of the students are receiving the services they need. Misconceptions of IEPs can include low expectations or a misrepresentation of children’s educational potential.

“So if a parent starts the conversation, that enables the school to share their process and what they’re seeing for performance for the student,” Greenawald said.

Another challenge is the stigma associated with special education and the fear of labeling a child as “special needs.”

Children qualify for IED evaluations when they have learning and attention issues; emotional disorders; physical disabilities; developmental delays; or injuries or significant diseases.

Greenawald said, “It’s an exploration, and it’s a conversation, and parents should feel confident about what they know about their student, and about communicating that with the school, and hearing what might be possible.”

Although many children in Indiana are not having their IEP needs met at their schools, the students could use more support outside of the classroom as well. Karen Papp, program manager at Easterseals Crossroads, said, “I think what happens though is that it could be more robust if families were involved in that process.”

According to Easterseals, parental involvement is critical in making a difference in their children’s educational journeys. Parents can help by having structured environments, and communicating often with teachers and staff.

Papp said of parents, “They know their son or daughter better than anyone else. Bringing that information forward and talking about what accommodations, about what their child needs in or outside of high school.”

For older students, programs such as those at Easterseals act as supplements to IEPs and can help make the transition to college easier. “That can be doing additional career evaluations to see where their interests lie or that could be work-based learning,” Papp said.