Preston Singletary brings ancient Tlingit stories to life through glass art

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new Raven and the Box of Daylight exhibit at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art showcases over 60 blown-glass sculptures that weave together the rich tapestry of Tlingit narratives.

American Tlingit artist Preston Singletary said, “How could I transfer the design work onto the glass? As I was developing my skills as a glass blower, I figured out that I could use a stencil process, sandblasting, and carving into the thickness of the glass to create the design work.”

Singletary’s mastery of glassblowing has been touted as transforming the medium into a canvas for ancient stories, resonating with beauty and depth.

The Tlingit are an Indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest Coast of North America who have lived in Southeast Alaska for at least 10,000 years

“I believe that glass brings another dimension to the cultural arts. I think that it draws people in and shows them something new. I would also like to point out that many materials for cultural arts are becoming increasingly rare, such as the big cedar poles for totem poles or dug-out canoes. A lot of these things are hard to get access to. I feel that new materials will be adopted to keep cultural stories alive, and glass is just one of them,” Singletary said.

Step into Singletary’s world to encounter sculptures that serve as both artistic marvels and storytellers. The raven takes center stage as a pivotal character, representing transformation and creation.

“It was around 2004 when I met an elder who helped me unlock the symbolism and the mythology around the stories. I used to call him the Tlingit Joseph Campbell, but his name is Walter Porter. He spent a lot of time breaking down elements of the stories, identifying archetypes, and understanding that this is a universal symbolism,” the 61-year-old Singletary said.

The Raven and The Box of Daylight exhibition has generated considerable buzz in U.S. cities. Its stop at the downtown Indianapolis museum marks the only Midwest venue for the year. The exhibition will remain through March 9.

Singletary said, “I’m just excited about the last venue, which was supposed to be the final venue, in Oklahoma City. So, I’m glad that the Eiteljorg expressed interest in taking the show further, and so now it’s got an extended life.”

Each Singletary sculpture was created to illuminate the enduring legacy of Tlingit culture and the transformative power of art.

“Once you become a keeper of cultural knowledge, it becomes a responsibility, and that’s how I take it on. I like to honor it to the best of my ability and continue to have deep knowledge of what this means to share my culture with more people,” Singletary said.

(Provided photo/Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art)

(Provided photo/Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art)

(Provided photo/Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art)