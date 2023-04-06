Trans community responds to Indiana’s gender transition ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A transgender advocate says anger and fear are the primary emotions after Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a youth transition care ban into law.

Looking at states that already passed similar legislation, youths and their parents concerned about what will happen next.

The American Civil Libraries Union has already filed a lawsuit on behalf of four transgender youth and their families, a doctor and a health care clinic to challenge the law.

Supporters argue the law protects youths, but trans advocates argue the opposite, adding the latest piece of legislation only softened the ground for the next blow. The supporters also say nothing will be enough to send them into hiding.

It’s been somewhat of a battle between legislators and trans advocates. For now, legislators have the upper hand. Senate Bill 480 has become law. The law bans gender affirming care for transgender minors when it comes to things such as hormones and puberty blockers.

Emmy Vosicky is executive director of GenderNexus, an Indianapolis-based trans advocacy organization. Vosicky said, “I think it serves a broader purpose. I think change only comes when people are ready to stand up and ask simply for the rights that they absolutely have a right to ask for.”

The law will impact minors wanting to transition and youths already undergoing such procedures, giving them until roughly the end of the year to stop or find alternative support out of state.

Holcomb signed the bill Wednesday and shared a statement to News 8.

“Permanent gender-changing surgeries with lifelong impacts and medically prescribed preparation for such a transition should occur as an adult, not as a minor. There has and will continue to be debate within the medical community about the best ways to provide physical and mental health care for adolescents who are struggling with their own gender identity, and it is important that we recognize and understand those struggles are real.” Gov. Eric Holcomb

Vosicky said, “I don’t wear a bracelet that says, ‘In case of emergency, call my state legislator.’ But they’ve made medical decisions and now we’re left to clean up the mess that they’ve created.”

In just a day, Vosicky says, the organization has received multiple calls from tearful parents. “They’re either going to look at moving out of state or watching their child wither in front of them. It’s a terrible set of options.”

She says suicide is one of many concerns. Many youth forced to backtrack on their journey will lead to higher levels of anxiety and depression. Vosicky says she just so happens to be trans, but she and trans youth are so much more than that.

“I look forward to the day instead of being afraid of someone who is different, we’re excited that there’s a whole world of different folks out there.”

Mental health resources

Related coverage