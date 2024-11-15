Trendsetters Foundation empowers high schoolers to explore post-grad opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — George Washington High School is helping students prepare for life after graduation by hosting an assembly with an organization dedicated to empowering the next generation.

The event is all about giving students in grades 10-12 the tools and inspiration they need to succeed after graduation.

Trendsetter Foundation’s event, called ‘The 3E’s: Enrollment, Enlistment, Employment,’ helps high school students explore a wide range of post-graduation opportunities. Founder John Gaiters says he was inspired to start the foundation four years ago.

“My goal with this is to just be a value add in these communities across the country, and just being a spark in people’s lives,” said Gaiters.

The assembly is designed to introduce students to a variety of career and education pathways, from enrolling in college, to enlisting in the military, or jumping straight into the workforce. Skills taught include the importance of networking, advocating for themselves, and exploring their options.

“You’re not going to have your whole life figured out. That’s not realistic. But I think just trying something, seeing if you want to do it, asking questions to community leaders and professionals, you’ll get exactly where you’re trying to go,” said Gaiters.

For students, the assembly isn’t just about learning, it’s about dreaming big and taking those first steps toward their future. Senior Shamya Orr aspires to be in the military.

“I think a lot of people our age, we kind of need the guidance, because sometimes we’re misguided or are impulsive thinkers and we do everything for right now. We don’t really think about the future, so I feel like that was a good opportunity,” Orr said.

For senior Roosevelt Franklin, says he wants to utilize the resources presented by the panelists such as enrollment services.

“I’ll definitely use it as like as good networking. I’ll say that because you never know when you need them. Since I’m a basketball player I’ll need education, so I’ll use that,” said Franklin.

The event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of sponsors like Wade Davis, The DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, and the Gina Radke of Galley Support Innovations.

“Oftentimes our kids need to hear what the opportunities are, and what the pathways are in which to get there, so to be able to share that information with them today was very very important,” said Stanley Law, principal of George Washington Community High School.

Law says he hopes the school has similar events in the future. The Trendsetters Foundation would like to expand its reach and make the event an annual one to reach even more young minds.

“We’re actually on a tour. We end in the U.K. so as soon as I leave here we’re going to Europe because of our partners. Then we’re going to use December and January as our planning period.”