Multicultural News

Ukrainian Day Festival spotlights culture at Indy’s City Market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ukrainians in Indiana are trying to find some joy as war rages on in their homeland. For the first time, multiple organizations came together for the Ukrainian Day Festival at city market.

There’s a lot of excitement in the air, but every day brings a different level of uncertainty. One thing that is a constant is the need to maintain and remember the culture. Organizers hope everyone who comes here finds a piece of the culture, while also remembering the hardships that thousands are still facing.

There’s value in finding light in the darkness. This Ukrainian Day festival is one way to do it.

“This is what’s’ keeping us sane. Because if we were sitting around and doing nothing while everything is happening back in Ukraine then we would be going insane. This is our sanity,” said Svitlana Ramer.

Ramer is a Ukraine native now living in Indiana, and works with the International Center, which is one of several organizations that led this event at city market. She says it’s a chance to showcase Ukrainian culture, food, other local vendors, and so much more.

“We weren’t alone in this. So to have this is a meaningful experience for the Ukrainians to come here and to be proud to showcase in for people, and for the Hoosiers to come here and learn a little bit more,” Ramer said.

Inside the city market, the daily vendors are there right alongside a series of organizations focused on supporting Ukraine. Mariya Plichta works with Ukrainian Society of Indiana.

“It’s very stressful because when everything started, you hear you’re safe and you don’t really know how you can help. The first couple weeks were very very stressful,” Plichta said.

So alongside her sister, they are selling items under the social media organization: With love from Ukraine. The handmade items are traditional to Ukraine from the beads, to hand painted pottery.

“They are doing this to buy medical supplies, uniforms, and are donating everything to the Ukrainian army,” Plichta said.

She says with so much devastation, this is a step to support her homeland, but also remind people the war is not over.

Although this is the first Ukrainian Day Festival, organizers hope by this time next year they won’t have that threat of war hovering over their heads.