US surgeon general: Vaccine hesitancy widespread in minority communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Medical professionals are taking steps to improve confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine in minority communities.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and other local professionals came together Tuesday to share facts about the vaccine.

Data shows Black people say they aren’t as willing to get the vaccine. But, professionals said, if we’re going to really get ahead of the virus, we need to change some perspectives.

Thousands have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine including President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President Mike Pence and the country’s top doctor.

“I’m walking the talk, and many of you saw me last Friday with the vice president of The United States from the White House on national TV get my COVID vaccine,” Adams said. “How could I tell someone to do it if I wouldn’t do it?”

In a webinar organized by the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, Adams and Dr. Virginia Caine, the Marion County Public Health Department director, and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, spoke for about two hours. It was part of the organizations COVID-19 minority initiative aimed at sharing facts and research about the vaccine.

“We know that vaccine confidence or lack there of is one of the greatest social injustices that exist out there. And it may shock some of you to hear me say that. Especially in the midst of social justice movement. But I am speaking statistically,” Adams said.

The virus continues to have a disproportionate impact on communities of color. Many have expressed fear about how the vaccine could alter the body. Doctors said it won’t.

“Both Pfizer and Moderna have met our metrics to make sure adequate people of color are on the trials,” Caine said.

Vaccine data shows there have been some symptoms: fatigue, headache, muscle pain and, in some rare cases, Bell’s palsy. Doctors said out of the first 30,000 people who’ve received the Moderna vaccine in the U.S., there’s been three cases of Bell’s palsy.

The advisory committee on immunization practices is continuing its work to roll out the vaccine. Doctors said nursing homes are next in line for vaccine distributions.

