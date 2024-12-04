Viral phrase ‘very demure, very mindful, very cutesy’ sparks global conversation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year, a catchy phrase captured millions of people, with a rise in popularity that has spread across social media platforms, news outlets and even dictionaries.

“Very demure, very mindful, very cutesy,” a phrase made famous by TikTok star Jools Lebron, has taken the world by storm, sparking conversations about culture, identity, and how we express ourselves. Lebron is of Puerto Rican heritage.

The phrase’s rise has been so profound that Dictionary.com named “demure” its word of the year 2024.

WISH-TV contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Tuesday for a closer look at the global phenomenon.

The phrase “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” sparked a cultural conversation that transcends geographic and social boundaries. “This phrase captures a shift in how we approach our interactions. … In a fast paced, social media-driven world, it reminds us to slow down a little,” Heredia said.

Searches for “very demure, very mindful, very cutesy” skyrocketed by a staggering 12,000%.

Experts attribute the phrase’s rapid rise to a combination of factors. First, there is the growing role of social media in shaping cultural trends, especially platforms such as TikTok, where Jools Lebron first made the phrase popular.

Finally, there’s the question of whether this viral moment will inspire more creators, particularly from the Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, to make their voices heard.