Vibrant mural sets the tone for grand opening of International District Community Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The clock is ticking down to the eagerly anticipated grand opening of the International District Community Center next week.

It’s dedicated to meeting the needs of residents while providing a safe space for those in need.

A group of dedicated artists and volunteers are putting their hearts and soul into creating a stunning mural that will stand as a symbol of hope and unity at the International District Community Center (IDCC).

“There is so many community centers that do vital work around central Indiana, but there really isn’t a center that is serving this community with the resources we are going to be providing,” said Abigail Harlan, executive director at IDCC.

A flurry of paintbrushes and colorful palettes, the mural at the International District Community Center is taking shape, embodying the shared vision of a brighter future and a stronger community.

“We really want to honor a lot of the different cultures and communities, languages, brains, and perspectives that this neighborhood has,” Harlan said. “The mural is led by a wonderful artist here in town, Joy Hernandez. She’s been doings mural all over the state.”

Each brushstroke reflecting a story, a dream, and hope for a better tomorrow. They view the mural as a representation of the resources and the opportunities that the center is set to bring to this pre-dominantly Hispanic part of town.

“The mural is going to reflect the initial pillars that were at the Lafayette Square Mall many years ago,” Harlan said. “Also, with our five pillars of community programming, it kind of represents that as well.”

The grand opening of the center is expected to be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. It is their latest chapter in their ongoing efforts to revitalize the area near what used to be Lafayette Square Mall.

“If anybody is interested in bringing resources, we are looking at mental health resources for the immigrant population,” Harlan said.

Their holistic approach which includes financial literacy and safety programs underscores a supportive environment for all members of the community.

“The International District Community Center is a place that was made for the community. It will be used to host several activities of all kinds. Educational, recreational, and sports. It’s so we can integrate with the community in those activities that are good for children, youth, and adults,” said Christian Ortiz, director of operations at IDCC.

From fostering community connection to promoting workforce development, the center is committed to addressing the needs of residents and providing pathways to success.

“Basically, what we want to do is that families get involved and that the community comes closer together,” Ortiz said. “Let’s look for the best way to keep growing and developing this area.”