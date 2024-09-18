Indiana Civil Rights Commission hosts 2 days of community service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Volunteers are working to beautify parks and public spaces through Wednesday in the Northwest Landing neighborhood of Indianapolis.

Organizers say this event is about more than just improving the landscape; it’s about building a stronger community and continuing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision of unity and service.

The Indiana Civil Rights Commission, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Indiana Holiday Commission, and Indiana Black Expo teamed up for two days of service.

Katy Merrell, director of civil affairs at the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, listed what’s being done: “Weeding, mulching, flower planting, all types of revitalization efforts.”

For the volunteers, the effort is about making a tangible difference in the community.

“This is just a real meaningful area for us. We’ve been coming to this area for the last several years for this project and seeing the growth in the community over time and the upkeep of the projects that we’ve been doing is just a really special area for us.”

Volunteers will work across multiple sites including Watkins Park, Frank Young Park and Charlie Wiggins Park.

“Registration starts at 8:30. We’ll have breakfast and lunch provided for everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re registered, you can come on out and we’ll put you on a team,” said Merrell.

Volunteers include city employess with the deparment of public works and the indy parks department.

“We’re going to have about 250 volunteers total. We’ve got 100 on day one, and we have 150 coming out for day two,” said Merrell.

Merrell hopes that the collective effort will not only enhance the physical landscape, but also inspire more people to get invovled in their communities and continue making a difference.

“All of us have an important role in trying to eradicate racism and working together to accomplish that goal,” she said.

The effort is open to the public. Volunteers are encouraged to come to to the Watkins Park Family Center to sign up.