‘Wakanda Forever’ sequel draws excitement in Black & Hispanic fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wakanda forever. The Black Panther movie sequel is again shaping up to be a cultural phenomenon. Community groups are sponsoring showings throughout the weekend, with fans saying they are excited to see representation of themselves on such a big screen.

Wakanda Forever is a fitting phrase that has lived on since the first Black Panther hit theaters, and the excitement of it all is ramping up.

“I think this movie is exceptionally important because we need to talk about where things come from so we can understand a lot better where we’re headed,” Uzuri Asad said.

She’s one of the many people and organizations around Indianapolis to organize community events centered around the movie and what it means for the culture.

“It’s easy to suppress culture when you don’t talk about it, but if you throw it in somebody’s face, you kind of don’t have a choice,” she said.

That rarity of seeing ethnic center stories often creates a space for celebration. This time specifically, it’s also providing space to celebrate Chadwick Boseman who brought the first Black Panther to life.

“The way that we connect is through our cultural identities,” Nigel Long, who is helping with a Rokh sponsored event also scheduled for the Indiana State Museum IMAX theater, said

The plot has been closely guarded but imagery from the film showcases African, Native, and Aztec elements, expanding the films cultural relevance.

“This is so much more than a movie,” Long said.

Normando Gonzalez saw the first, and is much prepared for this one. He and several friends have rented theater space for an intimate viewing.

“I know Namor is a classic comic book character. When I heard that they were switching up his origin to be more of the Aztec history, it got me really excited,” Gonzalez said.

He says although the character makes a detour from the old comics, it doesn’t matter. It’s timely and may play a major part in shifting movies going forward.

“Hopefully it’s like a big springboard for actors like this to be in even more popular movies,” he said.