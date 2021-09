Multicultural News

‘Racial Justice Requires Fair Maps’ virtual town hall

A view of Indiana government office buildings, including the Statehouse, from News 8's Avi8or drone. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Citizen, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civic education and engagement platform, is hosting a virtual town hall to discuss racial justice in redistricting.

The virtual town hall will be moderated by Indianapolis Recorder columnist Marshawn Wolley.

Panelists include:

Bill Moreau, CEO of The Indiana Citizen

Rima Shahid, Executive Director of Women4Change

Dr. Clyde Posley, Senior Pastor at Antioch Baptist Church

Click the video above to watch the stream.