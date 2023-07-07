What began with a horse now exposes youths to farm life in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A far east side family is making farm living work in the city.

An impulse horse purchase during the COVID-19 pandemic has become a passion project, and it’s focused on providing something out of the ordinary for Black youths.

Looking around Broganville Farm, someone may think it’s a generationslong operation. But, the family is hoping to have an impact on generations and to provide some exposure to city kids who may not ever get to see farm living.

It’s not uncommon to see horses galloping alongside concrete roads on the far east side of Indianapolis., reminiscent of scenes from the Old West.

Farm founder Kadeem Brogan said, “My grandma and grandpa the are from Meridian, Mississippi, so, I mean it’s in us. The country is in us.”

Brogan got out of the Air Force in 2020 and moved back home. On impulse, he bought his first horse named Midnight. “Everybody thought I was crazy. Everybody didn’t think I was going to do it, but, once we got the horse, then it became a lifestyle.”

The stables have expanded quite a bit since they began. Muhammad Fox has a good hold on the family reigns. “It’s really just continuing the legacy. As you know, we were some of the top people when they came to horse racing in the Kentucky Derby. But for forever, we had to be behind the scenes. Now, we just like to ride down the street and be out in front.”

The farm’s work goes beyond the family. It corrals the community. It teaches kindness and responsibility. Its gates open for close experiences.

“We’re just giving Indiana the ‘down South’ feel, and trying to give the kids of the inner-city a different look of the Black man and the Black family.”

The smiles that the farm brings to kids are worth it because the family always finds at least one or two kids whose lives change; maybe for just the moment, or for the day or a lifetime.

“If someone is having a bad day or a tough day, if I bring a goat to the neighborhood or a horse to the neighborhood, it just changes the whole environment.”

From 1-5 p.m. July 22, a community day will be at the family farm at 11650 E. 30th St.

Another community day has been scheduled from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 29 at the Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, 8902 E. 38th St.