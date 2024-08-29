Where to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mexican Independence Day, often confused with Cinco de Mayo, marks a significant chapter in Mexico’s history.

People can celebrate it during an event in September at an Indianapolis park.

The struggle for independence from Spain, which spanned over 11 years, culminated in a final battle cry heard on Sept. 16, 1810.

WISH-TV multicultural contributor Bibi Heredia joined News 8 on Thursday for a discussion about Mexican Independence Day.

It’s a common misconception that Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5, is Mexico’s Independence Day. In reality, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla in 1862, a significant but separate event. Cinco de Mayor celebration began in California among Chicano activists and has grown in popularity.

Despite the confusion, Cinco de Mayo is an important cultural observance and should be celebrated with pride.

Mexican Independence Day, observed on Sept. 15, represents a love for the nation, celebrated despite some political challenges. Festivities typically include parades, fireworks, and traditional music and dance.

In Indianapolis, the Mexican Consulate will host a celebration to mark Mexican Independence Day from noon- 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Garfield Park on the south side of the city. The event will feature mariachi performances, folklore dances, and food trucks.