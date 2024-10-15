White Cane Safety Day: What drivers and pedestrians need to know

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday marks White Cane Safety Day, dedicated to raising awareness about the safety and independence of people with vision loss.

For people who are blind or visually impaired, a white cane provides the confidence to navigate the world. It is not just a tool, but a symbol of freedom.

But that independence also relies on how well sighted people understand their role in keeping the roads and sidewalks safe.

Daniel Belding, a mobility instructor at the Bosma’s Center for Visionary Solutions, describes how he uses sound to navigate the world blind.

“As a blind person myself, when I’m out there traveling, I’m relying on the sounds of traffic people doing the right thing, and coming to a complete stop and then going. That’s letting me know what type of intersection I’m at, where the crosswalk is or if it’s angled intersection or not. I’m using the sounds of moving traffic and also stopped traffic,” Belding said.

Drivers need to be sure they’re not stopping on top of the crosswalk, as it forces people to walk into traffic. It’s also crucial for drivers to avoid honking at individuals using a white cane – people who are blind have no idea why you’re honking and won’t cross.

“If you want to communicate with them, you can roll down your window and talk to them, but honking the horn, the way we teach it is that something is going on that’s not a positive thing,” said Belding.

If you’re walking near someone using a white cane, don’t assume they’re lost. Belding says it’s okay if the cane hits a trash can or pole as they navigate to their destination. Simply saying hello and asking if they need help can go a long way.

“You never want to grab a blind person. One, that’s terrifying to just randomly be grabbed and second, it’s very disorienting,” Belding said.

Not only does White Cane Safety Day bring awareness to and recognize people who are blind or visually impaired, but it gives attention to other important things, as well.

“We’re looking at also other avenues of equality such as education and employment,” Belding said.

Bosma’s Center for Visionary Solutions is Indiana’s largest provider of rehabilitation and training for people who are blind or visually impaired.

“We offer braille, assisted technology, orientation mobility, personal management, manual skills and employment,” said Belding.

As Belding sees it, through educating the public, Hoosiers can become allies to the blind community by supporting their safety and empowering their independence.