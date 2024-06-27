WISH-TV contributor partakes in Habitat for Humanity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor recently put on a hard hat under the scorching summer sun, all in support of Habitat for Humanity‘s mission. Reflecting on his experience, Ekiyor shared insights into the organization’s impact on the community.

Ekiyor addresses the ongoing affordability crisis that has plagued the nation’s housing market for years.

Against this backdrop, organizations like Habitat for Humanity play an increasingly important role.

Eikiyor joined former Indiana Fever player and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings and other volunteers last week.

Habitat for Humanity is known for its efforts and community-driven approach.