WISH-TV launches second year of Multicultural Media Producing Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has taken bold steps to bring more diversity to newsrooms across the country, and is continuing this effort by launching its second year of the Multicultural Media Producing Program.

The program is more than just a semester-long college course – it’s an investment in the future of journalism. Students learn everything from building a newscast to understanding the fast-paced environment of a newsroom.

Adam Krent, an executive producer with WISH-TV and news industry veteran, leads the program. The curriculum covers the technical side of producing but also dives into real-world demands. Student Alexis Howell says her interest in broadcast journalism prompted her to apply.

“What I’ve really enjoyed learning about so far is making graphics and also learning about writing teasers along with just stories, as well,” she said. “Also learning how to stack the shows. I know we’re supposed to start learning about breaking news soon, so that’ll be cool.”

Howell says she’s gained a new appreciation for news production and hopes what she learns in the class can help her get her foot in the door in the future.

“I really feel like this could be an actual career and something that would be really fun and engaging for me,” said Howell.

Howell adds she’s happy to be a part of a program that will giver her life-long critical skills.

“I figured that by going into journalism, I could help a lot of people while also doing something that I loved,” she said.

For former student and current WISH-TV midday producer Dominic Cantanzarite, the program has already opened doors and given him a voice in the newsroom.

“I learned a lot of the foundation for literally producing a broadcast from the bottom to the top. From writing things to creating graphics to how to format a show to what needs to lead a show. Adam Krent did a fantastic job of laying all that out for us,” said Cantanzarite.

Cantanzarite says he’s continuing to learn everyday and apply the foundational skills he learned in the program.

“It’s a fantastic experience and a great way to get your foot in the door in this industry. You can take what you learn in the program and go anywhere with it, so I would absolutely recommend it,” he said.

The Multicultural Media Producing Program was first launched in 2023 by WISH-TV owner and CEO DuJuan McCoy, along with JPMorgan Chase and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation.

Applications for the program are now open for the spring semester, which starts in January.