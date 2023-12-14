WISH-TV medical expert and former US Surgeon General lauds new sickle cell therapies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “I’m really excited about this!”

With his first words in News 8 Daybreak’s “Morning Checkup,” WISH-TV medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams made clear his enthusiasm about two new gene therapies for sickle cell disease.

The FDA just approved the treatments for people with severe forms of the disease, offering them the possibility of improved symptoms and potentially a cure for the inherited blood disorder.

Dr. Adams estimates sickle cell impacts about 100,000 people in the United States, most of them Black.

“This can cause debilitating pain. I mean, literally, crippling pain. People with sickle cell are frequently in the hospital and they often unfortunately die prematurely,” Adams told News 8 during Thursday’s Daybreak discussion.

The disorder happens through a genetic mutation that causes red blood cells to become crescent-shaped, blocking blood flow. In addition to the pain, the condition can lead to stroke, organ damage, and other problems.

When asked about possible downsides to the therapies, Adams agreed they are significant, but says the the pain of sickle cell will make it an easy choice for those who suffer.

“When you talk to people who are in the study, they will tell you they would do it over and over and over again because this disease is so debilitating. But there are potential side effects. Treatment is a painful process that kills abnormal blood marrow. Essentially, they have to give you chemotherapy to attack the bad cells in your body and then replace them with genetically modified new cells, and so that’s a problem. It can cause immune issues. Also, it’s been shown that people may end up developing cancers down the road.”

For those in our community who have sickle cell trait or know they have the disease, Adams says to have a discussion with their doctor and to reach out to Indy-based Martin Center, Inc. for resources.