Witherspoon Presbyterian Church hosts candlelight service and Kwanzaa festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witherspoon Presbyterian Church is gearing up for two major holiday events, celebrating community, culture, and connection.

Rev. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones, the church’s pastor, and Keesha Dixon, director of community engagement and evangelism, shared the details on Daybreak.

The church will host its 100th Community Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the Indianapolis Artsgarden.

The event is open to all and will feature live music, dance performances, a reception, and a visit from Santa.

“When you think about anything lasting a century, it’s remarkable,” Harrison-Jones said. “Our sanctuary has always been a place of light and connection, bringing together people from every walk of life. This year, we’re expanding that invitation to the wider Indianapolis community.”

In addition, Witherspoon is partnering with the Indiana State Museum for its inaugural Kwanzaa Community Festival on Dec. 29 at 10 a.m.

The event includes African drumming, dance, live music, family-friendly activities, and vendors sharing community resources.

“Kwanzaa is rooted in values like unity, self-determination, collective work, responsibility, creativity, purpose, and faith. It’s not a religious holiday, and we hope people will feel welcomed and inspired to join us,” Dixon said.

Dixon emphasized that Kwanzaa’s principles make it a celebration for everyone. “We want to demystify Kwanzaa. This is a cultural holiday, not a religious one, and its message is universal.”

Both events aim to unite the community and spread hope during the holiday season.