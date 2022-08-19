Multicultural News

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Keystone Avenue; family searches for answers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is no closer to getting answers after they say someone hit and killed their loved one and left her lying there.

Emily Johnson’s family says she was much more than just some unknown victim and they need the community’s help to find who’s responsible.

One thing for certain, Emily Johnson loved her family and life. Family members say, even at 67 years old, she had no problem getting on her bike and going where she needed. They say she was almost back home riding her bike Saturday at 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue when someone hit her and left her there.

It’s been nearly a week since Johnson died, and a small memorial has gone up where it happened.

Just hours before the crash, family members say, she had finished her normal routine of picking up dinner at the family restaurant, Garrett’s Smokehouse Barbeque.

Johnson was a loving part of the family and also had an impact on the community. A graduate of Broad Ripple High School, she made waves there, too, becoming the first Black cheerleader and first Black prom queen, according to Johnson’s family members.

“Once again, that just played it to her personality. I mean, so many things that we found out about her since she’s passed, people that have reached out because of hearts she has touched,” said niece Krisma Garrett.

“And it’s a hurting thing because we actually got to see her lying there. To think that you just left her, you know, what kind of person are you?” said sister Sylvia Baker.

Police haven’t made any arrest yet, but this family is speaking directly to the person responsible or those who know who’s responsible, asking if it was your loved one, would you want them left like that.

The family will hold a balloon release at noon Sunday at 33rd and Keystone to remember Johnson’s life.