Women increase ranks in trucking industry, equal pay and flexibility recruitment factors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More women are answering a growing demand for commercial licensed drivers, and the biggest influx came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts say equal pay and work flexibility are key recruitment factors.

Heading South on Harding Street toward 465 you’ll see plenty trucks and hiring signs. It’s a telltale signs of a booming industry and advocates say as more women look for job stability, this might be the route the go.

One year ago, Niy Ridle worked as a designer, today she’s taken quite the detour as an over the road truck driver. Her latest load, nearly 80 thousand pounds.

“Last year it just really hit me. I was like you know what, I think I want to try trucking,” Ridle said.

For this Indianapolis native, her passion for semis began as a child, but she never latched on until now.

“I do no-touch freight. Which means I just back into a dock,” Ridle said.

Going through multiple weeks of training and on the job experience, got her where she is. This morning Ohio. Now Georgia. Tomorrow somewhere new.

“Once my mind is made up on something, I’m going for it,” she said.

It’s a decision countless women continue to make. Ellen Voie founded the non-profit Women in Trucking Association 15 years ago. It’s a slow process, but women now make up about 14 percent of over the road drivers.

“The biggest image problem we have is women don’t picture themselves in the trucking industry. They don’t look at a truck and go that looks like a job for me,” said Voie.

The technology improvements and pay equity have delivered more women to the field. Voie says this can be a great paying career. Companies pay based on the mile, the hour or size of the load. It doesn’t matter who’s driving it.

“So, I’m really surprised at how many women are coming in who are nurses, nurses’ aides, or working in nursing homes. So, the pandemic has been beneficial for us and women in trucking,” Voie said.

Voie and Ridle says if this is the path you want to take, just go for it.

“I also had people in my corner as well, but it was a lot of naysayers,” Ridle said.

Other agencies are offering additional support for women looking to get in the field through recruitment and funding for training.