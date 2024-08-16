Women of Fishers Police Department break barriers with Habitat for Humanity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Women of the Fishers Police Department have gone beyond the badge to help their community on a different type of crew as they teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a house on the south side of Indianapolis.

The officers and support staff worked alongside Habitat Women Build volunteers.

The initiative is more than just building a home, it symbolizes breaking barriers in roles typically dominated by men, while also helping the local community.

“We’re laying sod. I don’t think most of us have every done anything like that, so it’s pretty awesome to be able to say ‘I’ve done something like that,’” said Fishers Sergeant Angela Ellison.

Their hands-on work will help lift two first-time home buyers, and hopefully build a positive relationship with the community.

“When you don’t know where you’re going to lay your head at night, everything can go upside down,” Ellison said. “Knowing that we’re giving two families that safe place and warmth, security, and comfort in their own home is amazing.”

Sergeant Ellison says she’s proud of her officers doing work with no prior experience in construction.

“There’s no limitations to what you can do as long as you have heart,” Ellison said. “I have an officer out here who is 26 weeks pregnant.”

For many, the initiative is a reminder of the big impact women can have in fields where they’re often underrepresented.

“Sometimes people come out here, and they’re a little hesitant,” said Olivia Kirk of Habitat for Humanity. “They think, ‘I don’t know how to frame a house, I don’t know how to do this,’ and they really surprise themselves.”

Habitat for humanity aims to build 35 – 40 homes by the end of the year,

“The demand for affordable housing is growing, and with that, is our demand for homes at habitat, so we’re trying to grow as many as we can,” Kirk said.

As the officers see it, the build is about showing their promise to serve and protect goes beyond just being on-duty.

“Maybe we could get this operation going every year for our neighboring communities,” Ellison said. “This habitat group does works in Hamilton County, so for sure that would be really fun.”

The project dedication and reveal for the new homeowners will occur in a few weeks.