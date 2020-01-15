Multiculturalism Monthly group teaches ‘cultural competency’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local group is working to help cultures mesh together better. It’s called Multiculturalism Monthly.

The group has met for about a year, and its facilitators say, despite us all having different backgrounds, there’s a way to work on yourself in a way that’ll help you embrace others for who they are and in return make a better society.

The participants come from all sorts of backgrounds. Multiculturalism Monthly facilitators said that’s the beauty of it.

“So it’s about finding out who I am, finding out who you are, and celebrating the two of us together,” said facilitator Barbara Rath.

Nearly a year ago, Barbara and her husband, Miguel Rath, created this space.

“When we talk about multicultural, we talk about learning celebrating and honoring all of our differences and all of our stories,” Barbara said.

The group meets once a month at All Souls Unitarian Church, 5805 E. 56th St., for what they call “cultural competency discussions.”

“I found that there was a part of me that was denying I was Latino, Hispanic, Colombian,” Miguel said. “And that there was an opportunity for me to reclaim my culture in a good way and talk about that.”

The posters used by the group serve as the prompts to many discussions, some that are difficult. Sometimes, the topics center on race, religion, sexuality and much more. But, the goal is to look past personal experiences and bias to determine how to best respond.

“How do we walk into the room, create a safe space and see each other as people and still walk away with that kind of reverence for one of another?” said participant Brittany Crone.

Croane said she considers herself someone who has open arms for everyone. But, this group has shown everyone can always do better.

“Keeping an open heart and mind can really move a lot. I’d hate to say ‘make magic,’ but it can make change.”