Multiple dead after Florence strikes eastern Carolina

At least five people have died in connection to Hurricane Florence.

A 78-year-old man died in at his residence on Silver Smith Circle in Kinston while plugging in a generator, according to Lenoir County Emergency Services director Roger Dail.

The man was trying to connect two extension cords outside in the rain when he was electrocuted, Dail said. The man’s body was found by family members.

Another Lenoir County storm victim was a 77-year-old man, who officials said was found at 8 a.m. Friday by his family at his residence on Middle Street in Kinston.

Dail said the man may have been blown down by the wind while checking on his hunting dogs.

In Pender County, CBS sister station WWAY reports a woman died after she had a heart attack, and crews were unable to reach her due to downed trees in the road.

A mother and child died in Wilmington after a tree fell on their house Friday morning.

Wilmington police and firefighters responded to Mercer Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said a large tree fell on a home.

Authorities believe the incident involved a family of three.

The father was removed from the home and was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The mother and child were trapped inside the house and later died, authorities said.