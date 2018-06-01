Muncie mayor lashes out after racist graffiti found in park

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of Muncie is speaking out after racist graffiti was found at one of the city’s parks.

In the post, Tyler says three boys found the graffiti on Friday morning. The graffiti included several instances of the n-word.

After the markings were found, Tyler made a public statement on Facebook Live.

“This type of cowardly conduct will not be tolerated in our city,” Tyler said. “This is horrifying and horrible. I cannot imagine how these young men felt when they showed up this morning to participate in one of our public parks.”

Tyler said the boys had been to the park the day before and were shown a good fishing spot by Parks Superintendent Harvey Wright.

“If you’re caught, you will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Tyler said. “You’re a coward, or cowards. You’re not welcome in our community.”

One of markings included a misspelled instance of the n-word, along with a crudely-drawn Confederate flag.

“It’s evident you’re not very intelligent when you’re spewing this kind of hate,” Tyler said. “You can’t even spell the hate you’re trying to spell. You’re an idiot.”