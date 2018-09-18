Muncie police investigate fatal stabbing

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie are investigating a fatal stabbing.

Officers responded to the intersection of 15th and Jefferson streets around 8:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.

Capt. Joe Todd with Muncie Police Department confirmed the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Officials released the mugshot of Brady Turner to News 8 as the suspect wanted in the stabbing.

Local lockdowns were in place Tuesday but have since been lifted.

No additional information was immediately available.