Muncie police investigate fatal stabbing

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Muncie are investigating a fatal stabbing.
Officers responded to the intersection of 15th and Jefferson streets around 8:55 p.m. Monday on a report of a stabbing.
Capt. Joe Todd with Muncie Police Department confirmed the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
Officials released the mugshot of Brady Turner to News 8 as the suspect wanted in the stabbing.
Local lockdowns were in place Tuesday but have since been lifted.
No additional information was immediately available.