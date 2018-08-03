Muncie woman charged with selling drugs to an expectant mother, causing her death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –A Muncie resident was arrested early this morning and charged with selling heroin earlier this week to a pregnant woman who later died of an overdose that also killed her unborn child.

30 year old Jessica Campbell was booked into the Delaware County Jail on a charge of dealing narcotics resulting in death, a level 1 felony that carries a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

According to Muncie Police, Campbell on Monday sold heroin to 27 year old Ashley Nicole Rudisill and Muncie Police responded to a home in the 4400 block of North Old State Rd. 3, just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, where Rudisill was found unresponsive on the living room floor.

Rudisill was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital but efforts to revive her and her unborn child were ultimately unsuccessful. Rudisill was eight months pregnant at the time.

This is the first time that Muncie Police have used the new law that allows police agencies to charge a suspect for dealing drugs that contribute to a person’s death from overdose. That law went into effect on July 1st of this year.

Campbell remains in the Delaware Co. Jail awaiting a court hearing.