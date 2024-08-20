Museum By Moonlight promises a night of magic and fundraising

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is set to host its largest single-night fundraiser, Museum By Moonlight, on Saturday.

This year’s theme, “Museum Ever After,” promises an enchanting evening filled with fairy tale and storybook magic, as the museum celebrates its last 100 years and looks ahead to the future.

The event is designed exclusively for adults, offering a rare opportunity for grown-ups to experience the museum’s wonders. Courtney Dosch, the development event planner for Museum By Moonlight, stopped by WISH-TV Daybreak to chat with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins about the unique nature of the evening.

“This is an adult-only event,” Dosch noted. “It’s kind of a black-tie event with a twist, celebrating our last century and the story we’re continuing to write.”

Moussa Ibrahim, a spokesperson for Museum By Moonlight, was with her. He highlighted the night’s magical atmosphere, encouraging attendees to embrace the fairy tale theme with style. “Think magical—ballroom dancing, swing dancing, and enchanted tea parties. It’s a luxury event where you can let your inner child run free,” Ibrahim said.

The event, set for 7 to 11 p.m., features an array of activities, including jousting, as Ibrahim playfully demonstrated during the interview. Attendees can expect an evening filled with fun, food, and philanthropy.

Tickets for the event are all-inclusive, covering bites from over 20 neighborhood restaurants, an open bar, and all the enchanting experiences the night has to offer. While Dosch and Ibrahim are hopeful for a busy night, they urge interested guests to secure their tickets soon.

Funds raised during Museum By Moonlight support the museum’s day-to-day operations, including STEM labs, visiting artists, and ensuring that children in the Indianapolis community have access to the museum. Additionally, neighborhood youth enjoy free year-round access to the museum, thanks to the museum’s philanthropic efforts.

“This is really driven by the museum’s philanthropic efforts,” Dosch said, underscoring the importance of community support.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Saturday, Aug. 24 Time: 7 to 11 p.m.

7 to 11 p.m. Age: 21 and up

21 and up Location: The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Tickets are still available. For those looking to attend, click here.