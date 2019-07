INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s called the greatest spectacle in dog walking.

The annual Mutt Strut for Indy Humane took place Saturday morning.

It all happened at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WISH-TV is a proud media sponsor for the annual event.

Thousands of people and their pets walked the tracks.

This was the 15th year Humane Society of Indianapolis teamed up with the track.

The Mutt Strut has helped the organization raise $2.5 million over the years.