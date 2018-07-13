‘My brother died at 13’: Family mourns boy killed in fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is mourning the loss of a 13-year-old boy after he was shot and killed during a fight on Thursday night.

Police believe a handful of juveniles were involved in a disturbance around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Barnor Drive, near 21st Street and Arlington Avenue, on the city’s east side.

Police had not made any arrests on Friday.

Investigators told News 8 they were talking to witnesses and trying to piece together evidence.

Officers were back on the scene Friday after they received word of more shell casings spotted on the ground. Detectives said they are not sure how many people were involved or whether there could be multiple suspects.

But the boy’s family is certain of one thing: Harry Taliefer’s death left a deep hole in their hearts.

“I’m 14. I should not be going through this. My brother died at 13,” said Shania Taliefer, the victim’s sister.

Shawnta Winston was emotional when she spoke about her son’s death: “I saw my son drop to the ground.”

Winston held her daughter as they tried to come to grips with what happened: a disagreement in the streets, according to police.

“They were just arguing … jealousy. Other children being jealous of my children, other children saying that my children changed up on them,” explained Winston.

The petty argument led to devastating consequences.

“Over something that didn’t have nothing to do with him. Just trying to break an argument up, not even a fight,” said Harry’s sister.

That’s the type of kid her brother was, she explained: a peacemaker and a good student who played football.

“My little brother was humble. He was different. He helped everybody,” his sister said.

Now his family is asking for the help of the community.

“I want justice for my son. I will have justice for my son,” said Winston.

Police had not identified a suspect on Friday.

Although IMPD said the people involved in the fight were mostly juveniles, Harry Taliefer’s family told News 8 that the suspect was a woman, and they’re asking her to come forward.

If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. You can remain anonymous, and there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.