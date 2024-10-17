Naptown African American Theatre Collective kicks off season with Indiana premiere

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Naptown African American Theatre Collective is launching its second season, and it’s all about cementing their legacy. The season opens this week with the Indiana premiere of Judy’s Life’s Work by acclaimed playwright Lloyd A. Webb, a Midwest native from Chicago.

Founder and Producing Director Lakesha Lorene and Director Ang Bey stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about their vision for the season opener and what audiences can expect.

“The opener this season is all about cementing our legacy,” Lorene said. “This play is about family, re-entry, and two siblings finding their way after the loss of their mother. There are humorous moments, touching moments, and the whole thing is set in a boxing ring, which makes it even more powerful.”

Judy’s Life’s Work stars Xavier Jones, Selena Jackson King, and Carl Wilson. The show taps into a theme Lorene and Bey believe is vital to both the play and their mission as a collective: fighting for what you’re worth.

“We’re focused on providing opportunities to people of color in theater and making sure our stories are told in a way that’s uplifting and empowering,” Lorene said.

Bey, who is fresh off the plane to direct the season-opening production, added that the show highlights new stories and invites people back to the theater after a challenging few years.

“This is about opening the door to fresh narratives and bringing people back into the theater after COVID,” Bey said. “We’ve got a lineup of events connected to the show, so it’s going to be a great experience throughout the season.”

The production of Judy’s Life’s Work runs from October 17 to November 3 at the Phoenix Cultural Center. Tickets range from $15 to $40, with premium seating available for those who want the best view of the action.

Bey hopes the play will leave audiences with more than just entertainment.

“I want people to leave this show and call their families. Reconnect with those they may have drifted from, lean into each other’s stories, and understand that even though we may disagree with choices, our legacy is what ties us together,” Bey said. “It’s about cementing our own legacies, and we want people to think about what they’re doing to make their mark.”

If you’re ready to step into the theater and see the show for yourself, head over to NAATCinc.org or PhoenixTheatre.org for tickets.