INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was in central Indiana lending a hand Wednesday.

He helped install a street sign with his name on it in downtown Indianapolis.

He arrived at the intersection of Georgia and Illinois Streets in a stock car to promote the upcoming Brickyard 400.

There are 40 signs total featuring names of other NASCAR drivers.

The Brickyard 400 will take place on Sunday September 9 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.