National Guard unit serves in military’s most solemn roles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One hour before Crown Hill Cemetery’s Memorial Day service began, five National Guard members gathered for a final walkthrough.

The soldiers and airmen practiced marching to and from the stage, taking note of obstacles, such as tree roots, along the way. An Air National Guard first sergeant gave the younger members some last-minute reminders; halt with your left foot, hold your ceremonial rifle so the forward sling mount is almost over your left eye, and dip all flags, except the American flag, when you hear the first line of the national anthem.

Spc. Miguel Angel Palma has been doing this for two years. He said preparing for ceremonial events takes lots of practice and attention to detail, especially since grieving family or senior military leadership may be present.

“You want everyone to be in unison,” he said. “You want everyone to work well together.”

Palma is a member of the Military Department of Indiana’s Ceremonial Unit. It was the first such unit in any state when it was created in 1974. It has eight teams, including a color guard, firing party, and salute battery, which handles ceremonial cannon duties. On Monday, the unit took part in Crown Hill Cemetery’s annual Memorial Day service.

“What really stands out to me is the support that we have,” Palma said of the ceremonies in which he takes part. “Today, on Memorial Day, it really shows where our country is at.”

Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Stephens, the unit’s noncommissioned officer in charge, said the Ceremonial Unit takes part in about 250 military funerals a month. It handles repatriation ceremonies for the remains of fallen service members who have been identified and returned to their descendants. The unit also takes part in large ceremonies, such as those at the Indianapolis 500 and on Memorial Day.

“On days like this, Memorial Day, it’s extremely important to me that we’re here helping out in any way we can,” said Stephens.

When Crown Hill’s ceremony began at 2 p.m., the National Guard provided a band and ceremonial cannon. Palma, shouldering a ceremonial Springfield Model 1903 rifle, led the color guard into and out of position in front of the stage. The ceremonial unit’s role went without a hitch.

Palma said serving in the Ceremonial Unit allows him to serve not only his country and his community, but also fallen service members. He said being able to show his respect for them and the sacrifice they made makes his own service especially worthwhile.