National Take Your Cat to Work Day — How cats help people in office

Every year in June, we celebrate National Take Your Cat to Work Day, a holiday most cats wish we’d forget, but there are some cats who do work every day.

Office cats are becoming more popular than ever, and you can ask a shelter about adopting a cat that would be a good office companion.

KJ McGlinn, host of the KJ Today Show, introduced us to an office cat named Grayson.

3 Benefits to Having an Office Cat:

Having a cat reduces stress

Some studies show that an office cat increases productivity

Adopting a cat for the office frees up space and resources for the shelters

Meet some of Indy’s hardest working cats:

Should you take your own cat to work?

The answer is, only if the cat is social, enjoys being around other people, will enjoy the experience and has your employers approval.

