Urban League event brings presidential candidates to Indy

That’s the theme of this year’s 2019 National Urban League Conference.

Rhonda Bell-Spears, CMO, National Urban League, tells us more about the conference and why YOU should attend!

DATES: Wednesday July 24 – Saturday 27, 2019

• you can NETWORK with 20,000+ people in attendance

• you can HEAR from many of the 2020 presidential candidates

• you will LEARN from 100s of speakers, business leaders, influencers & celebrities who will be on hand

• you will ENJOY 70+ workshops, sessions, luncheons & gala and entertainment events.

2020 Presidential Candidates are participating:

• Several of the high profile candidates running for President have agreed to join us in Indiana for our National Urban League annual conference including Kamala Harris, Corey Booker, Bill de Blasio of New York, and former Vice President Biden, on Thursday and Friday of the conference. Only attendees and media are permitted.

• The attendees will share the answer to the question: What is your vision for achieving a more equitable and just America.

The National Urban League YP’s or Young Professionals are celebrating their 20th Year Anniversary of being a part of this 100 year plus organization.

ALSO, Thursday marks the open of the N.U.L. Experience & Expo! The Expo is FREE and open to the public and features:

• The 2-Day Career & Networking Fair (FREE)

• The 3-Day TechConnect Summit that is a technology conference within our conference (FREE)

And On Saturday…

• The 1-Day Small Business Matters Entrepreneurship Summit (FREE)

• The Back to School Back to School Community and Family Day with free backpacks stuffed with school supplies.

• And College Fair (FREE)

• The Hourly Job Fair, legal clinic, and more!

PLUS! Black Restaurant Week will also occur in partnership with our conference and Black Restaurant week is when the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines are celebrated by the intentional patronage of these Black restaurants, from our thousands of conference attendees, as well as Indy residents.

To find full details about the conference go to:

• www.nul.org

• Download our app for real-time updates on speakers, events + prizes

And! Follow us on social @NatUrbanleague + #NULCONF19

