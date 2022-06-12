National

1 man dead in shooting at Dublin, Ohio, mall; 1 person in custody

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — One person died in a shooting at a northwest Ohio mall over the weekend, and one person was in custody, authorities said.

Columbus, Ohio, police Sgt. Joe Albert said offices were called to the Mall at Tuttle Crossing at about 2:40 p.m. Sunday and found a male shooting victim inside a shoe store. He was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Sunday and wasn’t immediately identified.

One person, believed to be the suspect, was taken into custody.

Albert said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident inside of one store.” He said the motive wasn’t immediately apparent.

The mall was cleared and was to remain closed for the day.